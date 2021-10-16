Sports Overtime Week Eight
Hawthorne, Vanguard, Union Co. join Chiefland as unbeatens
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Week eight of high school football in North Central Florida featured outstanding action across all classes with several all-district or all-region matchups. In TV20′s game of the Week, Chiefland defeated Lafayette, 42-7 to reach 7-0. The Hornets fall to 5-2. The victory keeps Chiefland one of three unbeatens in Class 1A-Region 3.
Week Eight Scores in NCFL High School Football:
Fort White (4-2) def. Dixie County (3-3), 22-10
GHS (5-2) def. Middleburg (4-3), 36-27
Belleview (7-1) def. Pasco (0-6), 58-6
Forest (3-4) def. Leon (1-4), 26-16
Buchholz (6-1) def. Chiles (2-5), 35-10
Hawthorne (6-0) def. Astronaut (1-5), 39-0
St. John Paul II (5-2) def. Santa Fe (0-7), 34-21
Vanguard 6-0) def. Lecanto (3-4), 40-6
Apopka (5-2) def. West Port (0-7), 44-0
North Marion (4-3) def. Palatka (1-5), 42-15
Baldwin (4-2) def. Bradford (3-4), 38-21
Columbia (6-2) def. Orange Park (2-5), 42-14
Dunnellon (5-2) def. Lake Weir (1-5), 47-0
P.K. Yonge (4-3) def. Wildwood (3-3), 34-26
Oak Hall (4-1) def. Cedar Creek (0-7), 14-6
St. Joseph Academy (1-5) def. St. Francis (0-7), 44-12
Trenton (3-4) def. Hamilton County (1-6), 50-34
Union County (7-0) def. Hollis Christian Academy (2-3), 42-0
Hilliard (7-0) def. Branford (3-4), 40-22
Umatilla (4-3) def. Bell (3-5), 20-14
Interlachen (3-4) def. Christ’s Church Academy (5-3), 40-21
Bronson (4-3) def. Franklin County (0-6), 40-21
Eustis (6-2) def Williston (0-6), 38-7
Suwannee (4-4) def. Paxson (1-6), 51-12
