Sports Overtime Week Eight

Hawthorne, Vanguard, Union Co. join Chiefland as unbeatens
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Week eight of high school football in North Central Florida featured outstanding action across all classes with several all-district or all-region matchups. In TV20′s game of the Week, Chiefland defeated Lafayette, 42-7 to reach 7-0. The Hornets fall to 5-2. The victory keeps Chiefland one of three unbeatens in Class 1A-Region 3.

Week Eight Scores in NCFL High School Football:

Fort White (4-2) def. Dixie County (3-3), 22-10

GHS (5-2) def. Middleburg (4-3), 36-27

Belleview (7-1) def. Pasco (0-6), 58-6

Forest (3-4) def. Leon (1-4), 26-16

Buchholz (6-1) def. Chiles (2-5), 35-10

Hawthorne (6-0) def. Astronaut (1-5), 39-0

St. John Paul II (5-2) def. Santa Fe (0-7), 34-21

Vanguard 6-0) def. Lecanto (3-4), 40-6

Apopka (5-2) def. West Port (0-7), 44-0

North Marion (4-3) def. Palatka (1-5), 42-15

Baldwin (4-2) def. Bradford (3-4), 38-21

Columbia (6-2) def. Orange Park (2-5), 42-14

Dunnellon (5-2) def. Lake Weir (1-5), 47-0

P.K. Yonge (4-3) def. Wildwood (3-3), 34-26

Oak Hall (4-1) def. Cedar Creek (0-7), 14-6

St. Joseph Academy (1-5) def. St. Francis (0-7), 44-12

Trenton (3-4) def. Hamilton County (1-6), 50-34

Union County (7-0) def. Hollis Christian Academy (2-3), 42-0

Hilliard (7-0) def. Branford (3-4), 40-22

Umatilla (4-3) def. Bell (3-5), 20-14

Interlachen (3-4) def. Christ’s Church Academy (5-3), 40-21

Bronson (4-3) def. Franklin County (0-6), 40-21

Eustis (6-2) def Williston (0-6), 38-7

Suwannee (4-4) def. Paxson (1-6), 51-12

