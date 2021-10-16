Advertisement

Voter registration deadline approaching for Gainesville and Ocala elections

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE/OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Next Monday, October 18, voter registration for the Gainesville special election and Ocala runoff elections will officially close.

On November 16, voters will choose the candidates to fill open seats in both cities.

In Gainesville, five candidates are running for an at-large seat: Cynthia Chestnut, Scherwin Henry, Matt Howland, Patrick Ingle, and Gabe Kaimowitz.

In Ocala, there are two runoff elections. Seat 1 will be contested between Jay Musleh and Ty Schlichter. Meanwhile, Kristin Dreyer and Lori Gregory are running for seat 4.

