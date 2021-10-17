ACFR rescues a person from a single-car crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County fire rescue crews used the jaws of life to rescue a person yesterday.

According to fire rescue crews, they responded to a single-car crash on County Road 225 near Waldo around 8:45 Saturday night.

When they arrived, an SUV was flipped onto its roof.

Crews were able to stabilize the vehicle and remove the single passenger in it after 20 minutes of work.

The person was taken to the hospital. FHP is still investigating the cause of the crash

