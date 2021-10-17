Advertisement

ACFR rescues a person from a single-car crash

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County fire rescue crews used the jaws of life to rescue a person yesterday.

According to fire rescue crews, they responded to a single-car crash on County Road 225 near Waldo around 8:45 Saturday night.

When they arrived, an SUV was flipped onto its roof.

Crews were able to stabilize the vehicle and remove the single passenger in it after 20 minutes of work.

The person was taken to the hospital. FHP is still investigating the cause of the crash

