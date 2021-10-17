Advertisement

Florida blanked 2-0 by Auburn

Gators have lost all six matches to ranked opponents this season
Florida soccer huddle together at Dizney Stadium
By Chris Pinson
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With only four matches left until the Southeastern Conference Soccer Tournament, Florida hoped to top no. 23 ranked Auburn to earn its first road win against the War Eagles since 2012.

But that turned out to be wishful thinking.

The Gators (3-9-3, 2-4-1) were absolutely dominated in both halves of play on Saturday, as they fell 2-0 to Auburn (11-3-0, 5-2-0).

Florida was only able to muster two shots the entire match, and only one of which was recorded on frame. Meanwhile, the War Eagles fired off 25 shots and had 11 of those directed toward the goal.

Despite the Gators lack of offense, they were able to keep the opposition scoreless in the first half.

However, in the second half, Auburn cashed in there scoring chances.

In the 52nd minute, Marissa Arias took a throw in and sprinted toward the Gators box. She was unguarded as she approached the top of the box, where she fired off a low bullet that was able to get passed Florida keeper, Alexa Goldberg, to break the match open.

20 minutes later, Anna Haddock slipped into the Gators box, but her shot was initially stopped by Goldberg. But the ricochet came right to Sydney Richards and she knocked it in to give Auburn a two goal advantage.

Florida is currently tied for ninth in the overall conference standings. Only the top 10 teams make it to the conference tournament, which begins on Halloween.

