Gainesville community leaders discussed the recently passed election reform bill

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Community leaders in Gainesville gathered today to discuss what they say is a history of voter suppression state-wide.

The United Church of Gainesville hosted the forum featuring former Alachua County democratic party chair and special election candidate Cynthia Chestnut, current party chair Dr. Jay Maggio, and Dr. Lance Gravlee from UF Anthropology.

The primary topic discussed was SB 90, the state’s recently passed election reform bill.

One suggestion made by Maggio to increase voter registration is to have libraries serve as places people can register to vote, including libraries in jails.

