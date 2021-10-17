Advertisement

Gilchrist County man arrested for speeding past school bus while intoxicated

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gilchrist Co. man is behind bars after speeding past a school bus while under the influence.

According to sheriff’s deputies, they arrested 21-year-old Joshua Howell near Bell after he crossed the median on U.S. HWY 129 and drove at speeds of more than 100 mph past the school bus and a deputy.

The deputy he passed stopped Howell near Philmans, and determined that Howell was intoxicated.

He’s charged with DUI and wanton reckless driving. He’s being held on a $15,000 bond.

