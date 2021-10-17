Help Me Grow Florida holds a drive-thru to help parents and children get the developmental resources they need

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Help Me Grow Florida as a part of the Early Learning Coalition offered to parents of newborns to eight-year-olds. The resources they may need for behavioral, developmental, or educational concerns.

The drive-thru event was held at the College of Central Florida on Saturday. Online developmental screenings were offered to parents meant to make sure their child is reaching mental milestones.

Tonya Cox the Help Me Grow care coordinator said she enjoys getting children the help they need.

“It feels good to know that I’m helping the families of Marion county because children are our future and I want to do anything I can to assist the families and make sure our children receive all the services and benefits they possibly can receive.”

Each kid left with a free children’s book, a ball, and blocks. Some of the programs include parent support and education, born learning trails, read aloud 15 minutes, and safety equipment and baby supplies.

