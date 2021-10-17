Advertisement

Help Me Grow Florida holds a drive-thru to help parents and children get the developmental resources they need

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Help Me Grow Florida as a part of the Early Learning Coalition offered to parents of newborns to eight-year-olds. The resources they may need for behavioral, developmental, or educational concerns.

The drive-thru event was held at the College of Central Florida on Saturday. Online developmental screenings were offered to parents meant to make sure their child is reaching mental milestones.

Tonya Cox the Help Me Grow care coordinator said she enjoys getting children the help they need.

“It feels good to know that I’m helping the families of Marion county because children are our future and I want to do anything I can to assist the families and make sure our children receive all the services and benefits they possibly can receive.”

Each kid left with a free children’s book, a ball, and blocks. Some of the programs include parent support and education, born learning trails, read aloud 15 minutes, and safety equipment and baby supplies.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville Police Department identifies suspects involved in Green Apple liquor store
Gainesville Police Department identifies suspects involved in Green Apple liquor store shooting
Neal Dunn
Rep. Neal Dunn signs letter calling on the White House and CDC to consider natural immunity to COVID-19
Alachua County School District Superintendent responds to an order from the Florida Department...
Alachua County School District Superintendent responds to an order from the Florida Department of Education
Ocala Drive-In to host free movie night in tribute to Red Ribbon Week
Ocala Drive-In to host free movie night in tribute to Red Ribbon Week
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Latest News

Help Me Grow Florida as a part of the Early Learning Coalition offered to parents of newborns...
Help Me Grow Florida holds a drive-thru to help parents and children get the developmental resources they need
The walk is meant to raise funds and awareness for curing Alzheimer’s. Bringing people young...
People across NCFL raised money and awareness for Alzheimer’s
Marion County crash
A Marion County man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car
10-16-21
TV20 WEATHER UPDATE