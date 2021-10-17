Advertisement

A Marion County man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 43-year-old man from Marion County is dead after a motorcycle collided with a car.

State troopers say the wreck happened around 8:30 Friday night.

The 43-year-old was riding a motorcycle north on US 301 when a pickup truck made a U-turn and cut the bike off.

The victim was thrown off the bike, landing in the middle of the road.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene, and state troopers won’t release his name.

The pickup truck driver and passenger left unharmed.

