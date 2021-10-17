ShandsCair EMT dies, worked as first responder for three decades

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire Rescue crews are mourning the loss of a ShandsCair EMT Wade Jones.

According to Marion county fire rescue, Jones died recently.

Jones was part of the ShandsCair 1 crew and worked with the UF Shands hospital flight team since 1992.

He also was a driver and engineer paramedic for the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners from 1987 to 2005.

