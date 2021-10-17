Advertisement

ShandsCair EMT dies, worked as first responder for three decades

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire Rescue crews are mourning the loss of a ShandsCair EMT Wade Jones.

According to Marion county fire rescue, Jones died recently.

Jones was part of the ShandsCair 1 crew and worked with the UF Shands hospital flight team since 1992.

He also was a driver and engineer paramedic for the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners from 1987 to 2005.

