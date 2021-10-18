Advertisement

The 36th annual Thornebrooke Art Festival returned after being canceled last year

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Artists got a chance to show off their creative creations at an art festival in Gainesville. For a two day event, the 36th annual Thornebrooke Art Festival brought local artists and vendors to pack the Shoppes at Thornebrooke Village Center.

The event is an opportunity to sell, purchase and admire artwork and apparel. It’s also meant to provide artists to recoup from COVID-19 closures from last year, especially since it’s the reason the festival cancelled in 2020.

Wendy Ackerman with Gainesville fitness and health center said they notice how excited artists are to show off their work.

“The vendors that i spoke to over the last couple of days they were just so happy to say i’m getting up and i’m going to work and i’m going to meet people and connect and that was just a blessing just to hear that because we were down last year.”

Expect the art festival to return to Thornebrooke in 2022.

