The 51st Annual Cedar Key Seafood Festival returns to the Nature Coast

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - The 51st Annual Cedar Key Seafood Festival brought thousands of people to the Nature Coast this weekend.

The event is an annual tradition for those who live in Cedar Key, and something many Floridians look forward to, but it was forced to take a pause last year.

“Today has been going great. Like I said we haven’t done it since COVID it’s been 2 almost 3 years,” said Gerald Allen, a volunteer and cook with the Cedar Key Oyster Association.

Whether you’re into crab cakes, oysters, or shrimp, there was a catch for everyone.

Many said the festival’s return brought a new level of excitement this year.

Each non-profit brought their own recipe to the table, and one of the big hits was the clam boil.

“It’s kind of a family recipe, a secret. You got Tony Chachere’s seasoning, a lot of garlic, a lot of butter. Just boil all that down that’s what you’re steaming the clams in,” said Craig Parks, with Cedar Key Aquaculture Association.

Aside from the wide variety of seafood, dozens of artists and other small businesses also came to the festival showing off their work, including Arnold Gamber.

“It’s Arnie’s Beercap Art, I started doing it about 6 years ago, no rhyme or reason to it. But it’s just kind of taken off, and my wife calls it happy art,” said Gamber.

Event organizers said this is the longest running festival in the state of Florida.

It’s safe to say everyone who visited the festival this weekend, left happy as a clam.

