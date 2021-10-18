Alachua Environmental Protection Department to reward those who refrain from the use of fertilizer

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Environmental Protection Department in Alachua County is rewarding residents who pledge to not use fertilizer in their landscaping.

The EPD wants to remind residents that the fertilizer regulations prohibit using landscape fertilizers containing nitrogen from July through February.

They will have a table at the Grove Street Farmers Market Monday, October 18, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Visitors who commit to not using fertilizer will get a free t-shirt.

To sign the fertilizer-free yard pledge click here.

