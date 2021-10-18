Advertisement

Alachua Environmental Protection Department to reward those who refrain from the use of fertilizer

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Environmental Protection Department in Alachua County is rewarding residents who pledge to not use fertilizer in their landscaping.

The EPD wants to remind residents that the fertilizer regulations prohibit using landscape fertilizers containing nitrogen from July through February.

They will have a table at the Grove Street Farmers Market Monday, October 18, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Visitors who commit to not using fertilizer will get a free t-shirt.

To sign the fertilizer-free yard pledge click here.

