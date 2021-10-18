Advertisement

Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, discussing the diplomatic aspects of the previous week's terrorist attacks. Powell has died Monday due to complications from COVID-19, his family reported.(Hillery Smith Garrison | AP Photo/Hillery Smith Garrison, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Colin Powell, the first Black secretary of state and a pioneering foreign policy leader, has died at age 84.

His family reported his death on Facebook.

Despite being fully vaccinated, Powell died Monday at Walter Reed National Medical Center due to complications from COVID-19, his family said.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the family said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ShandsCair EMT dies, worked as first responder for three decades
ShandsCair EMT dies, worked as first responder for three decades
Marion County crash
A Marion County man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car
Gainesville Police Department identifies suspects involved in Green Apple liquor store
Gainesville Police Department identifies suspects involved in Green Apple liquor store shooting
Neal Dunn
Rep. Neal Dunn signs letter calling on the White House and CDC to consider natural immunity to COVID-19
This home in the Oakmont community is one of 9 new homes on display in the 2021 Fall Parade of...
The “Fall Parade of Homes” shows off 9 new home designs

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister...
Russia suspends its mission to NATO, foreign minister says
This model shows the Santa Monica Boardwalk underwater, projections climate scientists say...
Climate change and rising seas to erase parts of cities
Three white men are charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, as...
Jury selection to start in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death
Vintage re-used clothing store ‘How Bazar’ to bring more events to downtown Gainesville with...
Vintage re-used clothing store ‘How Bazar’ to bring more events to downtown Gainesville with new location