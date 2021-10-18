Florida First Lady speaks out about her recent cancer diagnosis

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time since her cancer diagnosis, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis spoke out about her determination against breast cancer.

During the Hernando County republican party dinner, Casey DeSantis surprised the crowd and received a standing ovation, and said she’s only begun her fight.

This came weeks after her diagnosis was announced Oct. 4.

Related Story: Bill Clinton released from Southern California hospital

“I think there’s a lot that we can be upset about, that we can be sad about -- the direction of our country, the future of our nation, our families, our communities, our safety, our children, their education, their futures, our health and our wellbeing,” she said, “but I’ll tell you one thing is for sure -- I’m sure as hell not giving up.”

Governor Ron DeSantis followed her statements with words of encouragement and praise for his wife. He went on to say she’s going to do whatever she needs to do to fight back.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.