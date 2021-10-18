Food banks experience higher demand due to inflation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Food banks across North Central Florida are feeling the impact of inflation as they continue to serve more families than usual.

The need for more food drives went up during the height of the pandemic, and that demand is still high now, but non-profit officials said they believe the demand is a result of inflation.

“One of the things we’re seeing is this increase going up in the demand, and that is you have really inflationary concerns where you have the of groceries going up,” said Stephen Shelley, the CEO of Farm Share.

Shelley said since the start of the pandemic, Farm Share’s demand has fluctuated based on COVID spikes and government assistance programs coming to an end.

“Add that to the fact that you also have those moratoriums against rental evictions and also the moratoriums against mortgages and foreclosures, all that is also compounding to be the perfect storm of post-pandemic issues,” he said.

Shelley said the spike in gas prices is another reason for higher demand.

The Children’s Table, a food bank out of Bronson, is experiencing similar issues.

“We see people in the line now that we’ve never seen before that are here because they need to stretch the food dollar,” said Bill Brown, Founder of The Children’s Table.

Brown said three weeks ago they served 160 families and last week they served 287.

The organization has buses that deliver food to 20 rural locations across North Central Florida.

Several food bank officials said on top of inflation, the pandemic is causing chaos to the supply chain.

“They have shortages, and in the same breath they’ll have an absolute surplus of one product,” said Brown.

He said since The Children’s Table is serving more families, they’re always in need of more volunteers and donations.

The food giveaways are every Monday from 12 pm to 1pm at 680 W Thrasher Drive.

