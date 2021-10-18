Gas prices rising across Florida in October

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Florida’s average gas price per gallon is now up to $3.18 this week. That’s a half cent increase from this time last week.

Some analysts say prices could continue to rise if whole-sale gas prices stay high.

According to AAA Auto Club Group, the average price of gas in Gainesville today is $3.19 per gallon.

That’s $0.10 higher than it was a month ago and $1.05 more than it was a year ago.

In Ocala, today’s price is $0.07 higher than it was last month and $0.99 higher than it was last year at the same time.

Gainesville resident Mason Newark drives a company car to commute for his job. He says when filling up, he notices that “The price of gas definitely has seemed to gone up. I mean I used to be able to fill this truck up for under a hundred dollars. Today it was a hundred thirteen dollars and change just to fill up. And if it was a busy week, I’d probably fill up once or twice a week.”

Some people in North Central Florida, such as Lake City resident Jamie Prescott, says she “doesn’t see it coming anytime soon. I mean I just seen a $3.39 at a gas station on Archer Road and I didn’t stop I tried to find somewhere cheaper.”

Prices are still nearly a dollar less than the $4.08 per gallon record high set back in 2008.

