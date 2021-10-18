Advertisement

Gas prices rising across Florida in October

By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida’s average gas price per gallon is now up to $3.18 this week. That’s a half cent increase from this time last week.

Some analysts say prices could continue to rise if whole-sale gas prices stay high.

According to AAA Auto Club Group, the average price of gas in Gainesville today is $3.19 per gallon.

That’s $0.10 higher than it was a month ago and $1.05 more than it was a year ago.

In Ocala, today’s price is $0.07 higher than it was last month and $0.99 higher than it was last year at the same time.

Gainesville resident Mason Newark drives a company car to commute for his job. He says when filling up, he notices that “The price of gas definitely has seemed to gone up. I mean I used to be able to fill this truck up for under a hundred dollars. Today it was a hundred thirteen dollars and change just to fill up. And if it was a busy week, I’d probably fill up once or twice a week.”

Some people in North Central Florida, such as Lake City resident Jamie Prescott, says she “doesn’t see it coming anytime soon. I mean I just seen a $3.39 at a gas station on Archer Road and I didn’t stop I tried to find somewhere cheaper.”

Prices are still nearly a dollar less than the $4.08 per gallon record high set back in 2008.

