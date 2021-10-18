Advertisement

Last day to register in the Ocala runoff and Gainesville special elections

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Today is the last day to register to vote in the Ocala runoff and Gainesville special elections.

Those eligible, in Gainesville, will vote for city commission seat B, previously held by Gail Johnson.

In Ocala, the District 3 and District 4 races will be on the ballot.

These elections will be held on November 16th.

