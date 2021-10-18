Last day to register in the Ocala runoff and Gainesville special elections

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Today is the last day to register to vote in the Ocala runoff and Gainesville special elections.

Those eligible, in Gainesville, will vote for city commission seat B, previously held by Gail Johnson.

In Ocala, the District 3 and District 4 races will be on the ballot.

These elections will be held on November 16th.

TRENDING STORY: A Marion County man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.