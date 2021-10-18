Advertisement

Lawmakers across the state vote not to let members of the public submit maps for new political districts

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State lawmakers on the redistricting committee have voted not to let members of the public submit potential maps for new political districts.

They won’t accept maps sponsored by a state senator.

That’s because a decade ago, GOP political consultants posed as members of the public, drew maps eventually adopted, then thrown out by the courts.

A University of Florida sophomore is urging lawmakers not to put UF in a district separate from the rest of the surrounding community.

“Dividing up college communities, especially HBCUs and MSIS, only further marginalizes young voices, which are already disproportionally underrepresented in our government. Yet I firmly believe that is exactly why it is so important for young voices to be kept together, to be protected and amplified, from City Hall, to this legislature, to Washington D.C.” Andrew Taramykin, a sophomore at UF.

Under the new rules, anyone submitting a map must also sign a form telling lawmakers which process they used in coming up with a design.

