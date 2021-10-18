Marion County reaches record year for tourism

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - People are packing up their bags and coming to Marion County.

Richard Diamond purchased the Rheinauer House, also known as Seven Sisters Bed and Breakfast, in July, after he stayed there as a guest.

He’s been renting the historic property in downtown Ocala, for about two and a half months now.

“It quickly elevated, almost every weekend was busy through August, through September and now October. It seems like the weekends are the busiest time,” Diamond said.

The ornate accommodation has hosted dozens of guests in the short amount of time Diamond has taken over ownership.

He said he hopes the number of guests will continue to increase.

“Now we have guests who are staying for longer periods of time. It’s not just the weekend, just one night but it’s for several nights over the weekend or now we have some guests who are staying a week to two weeks. I’m anticipating now that it’s October, the we’ll be getting busier and straight through the equestrian season,” he said.

And it’s business like his that have contributed to a record year in tourism for Marion County.

“The economic impact that tourism has on Marion County is huge. The direct and indirect and induced economic impact into our community exceeds a billion dollars,” Tourism Development Director of the Ocala/Marion County Visitors and Convention Bureau, Loretta Shaffer said.

Through the Tourism Development Tax, the Marion County Tax Collector’s Office accumulated a record revenue of $3.6 million dollars.

This is the highest revenue to date in a single year for the county. This voter approved 4% tax is collected from stays at short-term accommodations.

Funds from this tax go to the Marion County Tax Collector and put in the county Tourist Development Trust Fund.

Money from the trust fund is given back to the county commission on a monthly basis and is used to support the county’s Tourist Development Plan.

The Tourist Development is meant to promote the county as a destination and advertise the county in the tourism industry.

Funding requests are presented to the Tourist Development Council and then is recommended to the Commission for final approval.

“We’re just so excited about the continued growth and people coming back into our community,” Shaffer added.

A community growing thanks in part to the tourism industry.

