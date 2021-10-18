Ocala is hosting a media day for the new restaurant at the Ocala International Airport

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala will host a media day for a new restaurant in the Ocala International Airport.

At 10 am, members of the media will tour and learn all about the new restaurant Elevation 89

Elevation 89 gets its name from the field elevation of the Ocala airport.

The eatery officially opens on Thursday and will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

