Ocala is hosting a media day for the new restaurant at the Ocala International Airport

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala will host a media day for a new restaurant in the Ocala International Airport.

At 10 am, members of the media will tour and learn all about the new restaurant Elevation 89

Elevation 89 gets its name from the field elevation of the Ocala airport.

The eatery officially opens on Thursday and will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

