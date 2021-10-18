Advertisement

Ocala’s SunTran transport service adds new upgrades starting Monday

People who use Suntran’s public transport in Ocala can expect new, upgraded changes starting...
People who use Suntran’s public transport in Ocala can expect new, upgraded changes starting Monday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - People who use Suntran’s public transport in Ocala can expect new, upgraded changes starting tomorrow.

The route re-design study was approved by the Ocala City Council in August. City leaders say the changes will reduce ride time by 50 percent.

Public input, demographic needs, and travel requests were considered when planning changes for seven bus routes. Riders will have expanded service, bus stops on both sides of the roadway, and easier on-boarding for those with disabilities.

While multiple upgrades have been introduced, bus fares remain unchanged and the Downtown Transfer Station is still the central hub for the seven routes that operate Monday through Saturday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bus Fares include: Regular Fare: $1.50, Youth/Student Fare: $1.10, Senior/Disabled Fare: $0.75, Medicare Card Holders: $0.75, Veteran Fare: $0.75, Children age five and under: Free when accompanied with a paying adult.

For more information, please contact SunTran at 352-401-6999 or visit www.suntran.org.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville Police Department identifies suspects involved in Green Apple liquor store
Gainesville Police Department identifies suspects involved in Green Apple liquor store shooting
Marion County crash
A Marion County man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car
Neal Dunn
Rep. Neal Dunn signs letter calling on the White House and CDC to consider natural immunity to COVID-19
Alachua County School District Superintendent responds to an order from the Florida Department...
Alachua County School District Superintendent responds to an order from the Florida Department of Education
Ocala Drive-In to host free movie night in tribute to Red Ribbon Week
Ocala Drive-In to host free movie night in tribute to Red Ribbon Week

Latest News

UF Nature Coast Biological Station connects with community in open house event
UF Nature Coast Biological Station connects with community in open house event
The event is an opportunity to sell, purchase and admire artwork and apparel.
The 36th annual Thornebrooke Art Festival returned after being canceled last year
Artists and vendors packed the village with their artwork.
The 36th annual Thornebrooke Art Festival returned after being canceled last year
Vehicle Entrappment
ACFR rescues a person from a single-car crash