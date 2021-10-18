Ocala’s SunTran transport service adds new upgrades starting Monday

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - People who use Suntran’s public transport in Ocala can expect new, upgraded changes starting tomorrow.

The route re-design study was approved by the Ocala City Council in August. City leaders say the changes will reduce ride time by 50 percent.

Public input, demographic needs, and travel requests were considered when planning changes for seven bus routes. Riders will have expanded service, bus stops on both sides of the roadway, and easier on-boarding for those with disabilities.

While multiple upgrades have been introduced, bus fares remain unchanged and the Downtown Transfer Station is still the central hub for the seven routes that operate Monday through Saturday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bus Fares include: Regular Fare: $1.50, Youth/Student Fare: $1.10, Senior/Disabled Fare: $0.75, Medicare Card Holders: $0.75, Veteran Fare: $0.75, Children age five and under: Free when accompanied with a paying adult.

For more information, please contact SunTran at 352-401-6999 or visit www.suntran.org.

