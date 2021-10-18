Russell Report: Florida Gators will not make it to the SEC Championship game after their loss to LSU

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator football team has no hope left of making it to the SEC championship game, not after their devastating loss against LSU on Saturday.

In tonight’s Russell Report, Steve Russell weighs in on some areas to fix the team’s performance.

