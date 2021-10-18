State Senator Annette Taddeo enters Florida governor race

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - The race for Governor now has three major Democrats seeking their party’s nomination. A South Florida State Senator joined the ranks as neither of the other two top-tier Democrats is gaining traction.

State Senator Annette Taddeo became the 10th Democrat to file for Governor, but Taddeo, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, and Congressman Charlie Crist are the only three in the bunch who are viable.

“It feels great. Feels right!” Taddeo told us when she arrive to file her paperwork.

Taddeo was Charlie Crist’s running made when he sought the Governors job in 2014 and told us this race is not about Charlie Crist, or herself.

“This race is about the future of Floridians and who is going to be the best person to create the coalition and to create the excitement from the ground up to win,” Taddeo said afterward.

Taddeo says it was main street Democrats from across the state that encouraged her to get into the race.

“Our activists and people who worked so hard to elect Democrats, and we just seem to fall short every time.”

One reason for the encouragement: Fried and Crist have shown lackluster fundraising. Both have about three million in the bank.

The Friends of Ron DeSantis, his political committee, has already raised one hundred and one million dollars. He’s got fifty-eight million left in cash.

While not yet official, he is indeed running for re-election. In June, he said this: “I think it’s a pretty good bet we’re gonna do that.”

In a campaign video, the Columbian native honors her father’s service in World War Two by saying: “I get my fighting spirit, my beliefs from him, my dad.”

And she reminds voters: “I’m a lifelong Democrat.”.

Unlike Crist.

So it really will come down to which voters Taddeo can attract. She concedes there is little difference on issues between Crist, Fried and herself, including supporting the legalization of marijuana.

Media Consultant Kevin Cate, who worked for Crist and Taddeo in 2014, and is now working for Fried, tweeted that Nikki Fried is the only Democrat to win the state since Barack Obama in 2012.

