Survivors of abuse at Dozier School gather at the State Capitol to ask for compensation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB ) - A dozen men who were abused at state reform schools were in the State Capitol Monday morning to plead for compensation.

Legislation introduced by two lawmakers sets up a register for the men to apply for compensation, but the legislation does not require an amount. The sponsor calls the move strategic, allowing lawmakers to agree on how much and how it should be given to the men.

Survivor Bryant Middleton says no amount will ever make the men whole, “I don’t know what number you can put upon sexual abuse of a child. I don’t know what number you can put upon beating a child until he literally passes out and is so bloody that he has to have sutures for his wounds. I don’t what a number is, but the satisfaction of getting the compensation will do a lot to heal these men.”

The White House Boys also say there are records of more than 180 boys coming into the Dozier School, but no records of them ever leaving. More than 50 remains were found at one did, but ground-penetrating radar found little else on the grounds.

