UF Nature Coast Biological Station connects with community in open house event

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Cedar Key could stop by the University of Florida’s Nature Coast Biological Station today.

The open house event gave visitors a look and a touch at some of the marine life the scientists work with.

One research scientist said this event allows them to explain their research, specifically one project on a fish species called common snook.

“Whenever they would normally retreat back to warmer waters, but now they’re staying here year-round so part of our work is to figure out exactly what habitats they’re using during these cold winter times,” said Ashley McDonald, a biological research scientist.

She said one her favorite parts of her job is sharing her passion for marine biology with younger generations.

“So being able to sort of bring that in to their lives is always just heartwarming, and you also can see little budding marine biologists come in and that’s always my favorite part. I’m always trying to recruit that next generation,” she said.

McDonald said open house events show the community the impact marine research has on the Nature Coast.

