Vintage re-used clothing store ‘How Bazar’ to bring more events to downtown Gainesville with new location

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The re-used vintage clothing store The How Bazar first opened it’s doors in the Seagle building in downtown Gainesville just over a year ago. Now plans to move into a space in the southwest downtown parking garage at 60 Southwest 2nd Street are in the works.

On August 17th, the City of Gainesville executed a letter of intent with the purpose of renting the 2,822 square foot space to How Bazar Founder Jose Peruyero.

Since then, interest from an apartment complex developer to make the space a leasing office raised concerns for the store owners. They said the downtown area needs more local, diverse businesses to bring life to the area.

“Just the idea of having retail downtown and daytime traffic is amazing so the idea of turning it into a leasing office didn’t really make sense,” said Peruyero.

The How Bazar frequently puts on events like outdoor markets featuring local food, retail, and music vendors from around Gainesville.

“We realized very quickly was what we brought to the table was a need that everybody wanted. We knew we wanted it but didn’t know everyone else would want what we wanted,” Peruyero added.

With the new space, he said they’re looking forward to putting on even more events to bring people together and promote local businesses.

The 6-year-long lease agreement is recommended for approval according to the agenda for the Gainesville city meeting set for Thursday at 1 pm.

