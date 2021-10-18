The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City council members in Lake City will swear in their newest member, Stephen Douglas, Monday night.

Douglas was appointed Wednesday to fill the District 14 seat left vacant when Chris Greene resigned in early September.

The members voted three to one to appoint Douglas.

Councilman Jake Hill was in dissent.

On Tuesday, Gainesville city commissioners will consider how to spend $37 million of American rescue plan funds.

The money from the federal government was given to cities and states to help recover from the pandemic.

Florida was given more than $17 billion of the $1.9 trillion package.

Home sales numbers will be released on Thursday from the Florida Realtors.

In September, numbers showed the red hot housing market was cooling off across the state, but not in North-Central Florida.

Sales in Ocala jumped 20 percent, and in Gainesville, sales increased 13 percent from the same time last year.

And on Friday, the two-day Powell family memorial racing event kicks off.

The race benefits Columbia and Suwannee County Toys for Tots.

The 26th year of the event takes place at All-Tech Raceway on SW Howell Rd in Lake City.

