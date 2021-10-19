Advertisement

4-year-old boy survives 70-foot fall off a cliff without major injuries

Officials say the child suffered only scrapes and bruises.
Officials say the child suffered only scrapes and bruises.(Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPTON, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a 4-year-old boy who fell off a 70-foot cliff at Red River Gorge in eastern Kentucky suffered a few scratches and bruises, but walked away without any severe injuries.

The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team says the boy and his parents were hiking Friday near Princess Arch when he slipped and fell, hitting “multiple ledges” before landing about 70 feet below.

The father scrambled after the boy. When authorities arrived, they were relieved to find the boy alert and talking.

“He was very talkative, and very interested in superheroes. The only superhero present was him,” the nonprofit organization wrote on Facebook.

Officials say the child suffered only scrapes and bruises.

The sandstone arches and towering cliffs southeast of Lexington attract hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

Officials say a 4-year-old slipped and fell during a family hiking trip.
Officials say a 4-year-old slipped and fell during a family hiking trip.(Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ShandsCair EMT dies, worked as first responder for three decades
ShandsCair EMT dies, worked as first responder for three decades
Gainesville Police Department identifies suspects involved in Green Apple liquor store
Gainesville Police Department identifies suspects involved in Green Apple liquor store shooting
Marion County crash
A Marion County man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car
Gilchrist County man arrested for speeding past school bus while intoxicated
Gilchrist County man arrested for speeding past school bus while intoxicated
Volunteers with the Cedar Key Aquaculture Association are serving up boiled clams.
The 51st Annual Cedar Key Seafood Festival returns to the Nature Coast

Latest News

According to the New York Times, the agency is preparing to OK getting a different brand of...
US expected to authorize mix-and-match COVID booster shots
Children stand in the courtyard of the Maison La Providence de Dieu orphanage in Ganthier,...
Reports: Haiti kidnappers who snatched missionaries demand $17 million in ransom
Bull Sale
The City of Ocala holds its 66th Annual Bull Sale
Danielle Dauphinais and Joseph Stapf were arrested in the Bronx, N.Y., on Sunday in connection...
Mother, man arrested; 5-year-old boy missing in N.H.