Alachua County elementary students get a crash course in local government
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students from 15 Alachua County elementary schools are getting a crash course in how local government works.
The City of Gainesville is hosting a field trip to teach the students about the city’s departments, programs, and services.
Students will visit the city-owned Fred Cone Park which has a community garden and an edible grove.
They will also get a tour of City Hall.
The field trip is part of Florida City Government Week, October 18-24.
This is an initiative to show citizens how local government impacts their lives.
TRENDING STORY: Lake City council members delay swearing in of new council member
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.