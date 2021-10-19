Advertisement

Alachua County elementary students get a crash course in local government

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students from 15 Alachua County elementary schools are getting a crash course in how local government works.

The City of Gainesville is hosting a field trip to teach the students about the city’s departments, programs, and services.

Students will visit the city-owned Fred Cone Park which has a community garden and an edible grove.

They will also get a tour of City Hall.

The field trip is part of Florida City Government Week, October 18-24.

This is an initiative to show citizens how local government impacts their lives.

