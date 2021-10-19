Advertisement

Alachua County is having a community cleanup at Sydney Lainer School

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County residents will take advantage of the nice weather in a community clean-up.

The Keep Alachua County Beautiful Litter Clean-up will begin at 4:30 pm at Sydney Lainer School.

The event is put on by the Florida business leadership society.

It is open to the public and those who come out will receive a free t-shirt.

