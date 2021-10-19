Alachua County is having a community cleanup at Sydney Lainer School

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County residents will take advantage of the nice weather in a community clean-up.

The Keep Alachua County Beautiful Litter Clean-up will begin at 4:30 pm at Sydney Lainer School.

The event is put on by the Florida business leadership society.

It is open to the public and those who come out will receive a free t-shirt.

