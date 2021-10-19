Advertisement

Alachua County Public Schools partners with local businesses to offer students Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools is working with area businesses to give children healthy snack options.

The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program serves 16 schools in the community.

School leaders say the program offers fruits some students have never tried before.

As a special treat, the school district bought fruit skewers from the company edible arrangements.

