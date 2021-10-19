Alachua County Public Schools partners with local businesses to offer students Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools is working with area businesses to give children healthy snack options.

The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program serves 16 schools in the community.

School leaders say the program offers fruits some students have never tried before.

As a special treat, the school district bought fruit skewers from the company edible arrangements.

TRENDING STORY: Gilchrist County man arrested for speeding past school bus while intoxicated

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.