Advertisement

Alachua County School Board to hold first reading of proposed redistricting plan

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Alachua County School Board will have their first reading of the proposed redistricting plan at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 19.

Previously, the process was skipped following the 2010 census.

This occurs in alignment with the removal of former school board member Diyonne McGraw who was removed for not living within the district she was elected into.

During this reading, the board will review the 2020 census data and go over the redistricting options.

This is the first reading and the final reading will take place in mid-December.

TRENDING STORY: The 51st Annual Cedar Key Seafood Festival returns to the Nature Coast

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

ShandsCair EMT dies, worked as first responder for three decades
ShandsCair EMT dies, worked as first responder for three decades
Gainesville Police Department identifies suspects involved in Green Apple liquor store
Gainesville Police Department identifies suspects involved in Green Apple liquor store shooting
Marion County crash
A Marion County man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car
Gilchrist County man arrested for speeding past school bus while intoxicated
Gilchrist County man arrested for speeding past school bus while intoxicated
Volunteers with the Cedar Key Aquaculture Association are serving up boiled clams.
The 51st Annual Cedar Key Seafood Festival returns to the Nature Coast

Latest News

Election to the academy is considered one of the highest honors in the medical field.
UF School of Medicine’s Chair of Surgery named to the National Academy of Medicine
CDC predicts severe flu season as COVID-19 cases decline
CDC predicts severe flu season as COVID-19 cases decline
Election to the academy is considered one of the highest honors in the medical field.
UF School of Medicine’s Chair of Surgery named to the National Academy of Medicine
Alachua redistricting
Alachua Redistricting