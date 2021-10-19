Alachua County School Board to hold first reading of proposed redistricting plan

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Alachua County School Board will have their first reading of the proposed redistricting plan at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 19.

Previously, the process was skipped following the 2010 census.

This occurs in alignment with the removal of former school board member Diyonne McGraw who was removed for not living within the district she was elected into.

During this reading, the board will review the 2020 census data and go over the redistricting options.

This is the first reading and the final reading will take place in mid-December.

TRENDING STORY: The 51st Annual Cedar Key Seafood Festival returns to the Nature Coast

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.