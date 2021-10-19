An artful afternoon at the Appleton

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Appleton Museum of Art has three exhibits on display outside of its permanent collections. TV20 explored two of them.

‘Heart of the Horse’ is a collection of 40 black and white images by Photographer Juliet Van Otteren. Curator of Exhibitions at the museum, Patricia Tomlinson told us that Otteren spent a great deal of time with each horse she photographed.

“What you see them doing is entirely natural. She just simply let them be and let them have fun and be themselves and was there with the camera to document it and so I think that’s really wonderful,” Tomlinson said.

The ‘Heart of the Horse’ collection was also created in a dark room Tomlinson added, “She has them numbered so for example certain ones are one of 19, so there were only ever 19 created and we’re looking at the first one,” she said.

Otteren’s collection will be on display until April 24.

The second exhibit Tomlinson showed us was ‘A Breeze Through Fertile Gardens’ by Orlando based painter Andrew Grant, which he specifically created for this display.

“His primary subject matter is females because he is honoring them. He was raised by strong women, he’s mentioned that he’s married to a song woman and he really wants to honor women’s life giving properties and the inherent strength within them all,” Tomlinson said.

In this exhibit, visitors can get a glimpse into Grant’s mind. Each painting also includes a descriptions from the artist himself.

These paintings will be on display until Nov. 7.

The museum is also working on several exhibitions that visitors can view starting in Nov.

