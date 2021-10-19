Bell woman dies in deadly crash after crossing over median

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Columbia County.

They say a 37-year-old woman from bell was driving an SUV west on SW CR-18 near the intersection of Tustenuggee Rd. when she crossed over the center line, crashing into a pickup truck.

The woman died at the scene.

The other driver suffered minor injuries.

