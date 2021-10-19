Breaking: Shots fired close to the UF campus

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have breaking news.

Gainesville police officers are reporting shots fired around 30 minutes ago.

Originally, they thought this was near the orthopedics area on UF’s campus.

The original post on Twitter from UF has been updated saying the incident actually occurred off-campus.

Officers are describing the suspect as a black male wearing a white jacket and jeans.

He is still on the loose and considered armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story.

We will continue to update you as we learn more information.

