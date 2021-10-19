CDC predicts severe flu season as COVID-19 cases decline

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re just starting to get a taste of the cooler fall weather, but October also brings the start of flu season. While peak months aren’t usually until December through February, the CDC warns this season could start early and be more severe, citing reduced population immunity as a factor, due to lack of flu virus activity since March 2020.

North Florida Regional Medical Centers Emergency Room Medical Director, Dr. Gary Gillette, said they’ve seen patients coming in with severe flu symptoms for the past few weeks some cases combined with COVID-19.

“It is not a good combination,” said Gillette. “The whole idea is to prevent all of that and prevent them from seeing us in the ER so the best way to do that is minimizing flu in the community through vaccinations, stay home while sick and washing hands and stuff.”

Dr. Gillette said it’s taking those measures that helped reduce flu cases last year. Last season, the CDC estimated 38 million people got the flu with 22 thousand flu-related deaths.

“That was a key to help drive a dramatic decrease in the amount of flu cases last year which was incredibly helpful with COVID. We need to have that same sort of trend this year so vaccination is key but also the other things during cover people got accustomed to so staying home when you’re sick, social distancing, wearing masks,” said Dr. Gillette.

He adds that getting vaccinated for both COVID-19 and the flu is the best preventative measures from getting sick. The flu vaccine reduces the risk of the illness by between 40% and 60%, according to the CDC.

