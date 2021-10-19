Coffee shop opens at Ocala hospital, bringing light to dark times

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Say it with a cup of coffee.

Ocala Regional Medical Center unveiled it’s newest addition to the hospital this week - a coffee shop.

Behind the scenes: Symmetry Coffee Co. opened its second location at Ocala Regional Medical Center this week. Owner Michael Mills says it’s about bringing light to dark times. @WCJB20 @OcalaHealthFL pic.twitter.com/eJHMFQUZGF — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) October 19, 2021

Michael Mills owns Symmetry Coffee Co.

This week, he opened his second cafe at ORMC.

“We’re super excited about partnering with the HCA and what they do. Their mission ties in so well with what we do in providing a warm experience to people and bringing a light to some dark times,” Mills said.

It’s a part of an initiative by the hospital to collaborate with the community.

Officials said, it didn’t take long to find Symmetry Coffee as the perfect fit.

“We explored looking at some national franchises and a business model sort of like that, but we decided that if the community thinks of health care and thinks of Ocala Health, then we want to find a community partner that, when they think of coffee, they think of this provider,” VP of Operations for Ocala Health, Joel Leone said.

The hospital paid to retrofit the cafe area, taking the pressure off of Mills to cover the cost.

In just 10 months, the space was transformed into a place to provide support for employees and patients.

“We’re very happy to have this open and ready for employees to come in and enjoy good coffee,” Leone said.

Mills has plans to open another location at West Marion Community Hospital in the future as well.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.