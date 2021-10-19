Colin Castleton receives preseason honor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida senior Colin Castleton enters the upcoming 2021-22 season with great expectations on his shoulders from Gators fans, after averaging 12 points and six rebounds a game in his junior campaign for the orange and blue.

Now, he’s being recognized as one of the best players in the entire Southeastern Conference.

Castleton was voted to the Preseason First Team All-SEC roster on Monday. He was also the only player from Florida to be named to either the First or Second All SEC team.

His 2.25 blocks per game last season was one of the top five single-season best performances in school history.

Castleton will play a key role this season as a team leader on and off the floor for Florida.

He and the Gators will try to build on their momentum when they tip off Tuesday, Nov. 9, against Elon at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

