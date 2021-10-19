Advertisement

Columbia High School teacher arrested for third DUI, leaving scene of crash

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Columbia High School teacher is facing felony charges for his third drunk-driving incident.

State troopers arrested 38-year-old Michael Reynolds on felony DUI charges.

He is accused of leaving the scene of a crash.

Reynolds was previously convicted in 2009 and 2014.

He was released from jail on a $7000 bond.

