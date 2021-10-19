Columbia High School teacher arrested for third DUI, leaving scene of crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Columbia High School teacher is facing felony charges for his third drunk-driving incident.

State troopers arrested 38-year-old Michael Reynolds on felony DUI charges.

He is accused of leaving the scene of a crash.

Reynolds was previously convicted in 2009 and 2014.

He was released from jail on a $7000 bond.

