Gainesville City Commission to discuss city-run broadband service for those in need

By Camille Syed
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission will hear from non-profit “Connected Gainesville” about launching a city-run broadband service and the commission may put millions in federal funds towards the project.

The City of Gainesville already provides internet service to  businesses, government buildings and apartments geared towards students. Now, Connected Gainesville Founder Bryan Eastman hopes a staff recommended $9.6 million in American Rescue Plan funds could help them expand affordable services to residents, but first, to those in areas that need it the most, like East Gainesville.

“It’s how many of us are working, It’s how our children are learning,” Eastman said.

The services would eventually get to everyone through a five-tier plan the city staff is working on but first it’ll be available to those who have struggled to afford the internet.

“Places like in East Gainesville, places that have been disproportionately affected during this pandemic,” Eastman said. “I run a website building company and I’ve seen how powerful it can be when you really get to have a connection to the internet, to be able to utilize it.”

As of now, residents depend on the only internet provider, Cox wifi.

“It’s some of the most expensive internet in the United States,” Eastman said. “It’s in and out. It’s not very reliable.”

The Alachua County Commission also has $15 million allocated towards the issue.

Related story: “One Community”: GPD Chief Jones unveils plan to curtail gun violence in Gainesville

Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos says it will bring cox some form of competition and save customers nearly $500 dollars a year, especially those who can’t afford it.

“It’s an infrastructure now,” Hayes-Santos said.

He and Eastman said cities in Colorado and Tennessee have launched a similar program because of the need and it has been successful.

“It’s like electricity, it’s like water, you can’t really survive in today’s society without having good internet access,” Hayes-Santos explained.

They both have reached out Rep. Kat Cammack’s office, as the cause is a part of her platform.

Hayes-Santos hopes to expand this opportunity to rural areas in Alachua County over time.

“Saving someone $500 a year and getting better service is a big step in someone’s lives,” Hayes-Santos added.

The commission is set to discuss the proposal on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

