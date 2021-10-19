GFR: Firefighters save an injured kitten from a storm drain

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A kitten is in good hands after being saved by Gainesville firefighters.

Gainesville Fire Rescue Station 3 was alerted to the kitten stuck in a storm drain near the Northeast Pool at 1100 Northeast 14th Street.

GFR posted the video to their Facebook page, showing two firefighters carefully pulling the kitten from the drain.

According to officials, the kitten’s legs were injured and needed immediate treatment.

The kitten is now at Alachua County Animal Services.

