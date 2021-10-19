Advertisement

GFR: Firefighters save an injured kitten from a storm drain

Gainesville Fire Rescue saves injured kitten in a storm drain
Gainesville Fire Rescue saves injured kitten in a storm drain(GFR)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A kitten is in good hands after being saved by Gainesville firefighters.

Gainesville Fire Rescue Station 3 was alerted to the kitten stuck in a storm drain near the Northeast Pool at 1100 Northeast 14th Street.

GFR posted the video to their Facebook page, showing two firefighters carefully pulling the kitten from the drain.

According to officials, the kitten’s legs were injured and needed immediate treatment.

The kitten is now at Alachua County Animal Services.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County Public Schools partners with local businesses to offer students Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

ShandsCair EMT dies, worked as first responder for three decades
ShandsCair EMT dies, worked as first responder for three decades
UF armed person
Breaking: Shots fired close to University of Florida campus
Gainesville Police Department identifies suspects involved in Green Apple liquor store
Gainesville Police Department identifies suspects involved in Green Apple liquor store shooting
Marion County crash
A Marion County man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car
Gilchrist County man arrested for speeding past school bus while intoxicated
Gilchrist County man arrested for speeding past school bus while intoxicated

Latest News

Alachua County elementary students get a crash course in local government
Alachua County elementary students get a crash course in local government
Alachua County Public Schools partners with local businesses to offer students Fresh Fruit and...
Alachua County Public Schools partners with local businesses to offer students Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program
UF researchers find one in three people struggle with their blood pressure
UF researchers find one in three people struggle with their blood pressure
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST