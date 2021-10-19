Gator Gymnastics reveals schedule for upcoming season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gators Gymnastics team is ready to return to the arena and perform in front of their faithful fans, and against the competition of the Southeastern Conference.

Florida released its upcoming schedule for the Spring on Tuesday.

Full competition begins the weekend of January 7 with a quad meet featuring Northern Illinois, Rutgers, and Texas Woman’s University. Followed by another home meet which pits the regular season conference champions, Florida, against Alabama, who won the championship meet.

February features two meets against teams that competed in the 2021 NCAA Championships - conference foe LSU and Oklahoma.

Florida will wrap up their regular season on the road with back-to-back away meets - at Auburn on March 4, then against North Carolina State and Rutgers on March 11.

The SEC Championships will be held on March 19 in Birmingham, Al.

