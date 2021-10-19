Ghosts, Goblins, and Groceries food drive accepting canned goods all month

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -No tricks, all treats, donate something good to eat — that’s what Santa Fe Teaching Zoo and the Santa Fe Police Department are telling the community about their annual food drive.

“Boo at the Zoo” is back and Santa Fe is teaming up with Campus USA, Saints Food Share and Catholic Charities to bring a food drive to the annual event.

People who donate at the teaching zoo will get $1 off the price of admission for each canned good they give.

Community engagement educator Katie Long said they average around 5,000 cans every year. This season, their goal is to collect 6,000 canned goods to beat their record.

“The past two years we’ve held this food drive event because the safety of our community is of our paramount importance. We wanted to make sure we’re able to provide for the food insecure in the community. Even pre-pandemic, one in four children experience some form of food insecurity, so it’s very important to us,” Long explained.

Sergeant Mark Barley with the Santa Fe Police Department said since they canceled Run with the Cops, this event is a great way to connect to the community.

“It’s the police department’s way of continuing to give back to the community and make an impact that we would’ve seen with the Run with the Cops event,” Barley said.

A list of locations accepting donations can be found below:

Santa Fe College drop-off locations:

Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo

Santa Fe College Police Department

Student Life (S Building)

Robertson Administration Building (F Building)

L.W. Tyree LibraryHealth Sciences (W Building)

Perry Construction Institute (Building O)

Other locations:

Davis Center (Archer)

Blount Center (Downtown Gainesville)

Perry Center (Alachua)

Andrews Center (Starke)

Watson Center (Keystone Heights)

