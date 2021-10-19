Gilchrist County deputies arrest a man in Bell with outstanding warrants from multiple counties

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gilchrist County man is behind bars after he tried pawning stolen property.

According to sheriff’s deputies, Eric Agre, 46, admitted to stealing items from a business in Bell and then trying to pawn them off.

When deputies searched his home on Northwest 50th Street, their K-9 also found crack cocaine.

Agre also had outstanding warrants in Gilchrist, Alachua, and Hillsborough Counties, as well as two different states.

He is being charged with grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.

His bond is set at more than $100,000.

TRENDING STORY: Gilchrist County man arrested for speeding past school bus while intoxicated

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.