Gilchrist County deputies arrest a man in Bell with outstanding warrants from multiple counties
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gilchrist County man is behind bars after he tried pawning stolen property.
According to sheriff’s deputies, Eric Agre, 46, admitted to stealing items from a business in Bell and then trying to pawn them off.
When deputies searched his home on Northwest 50th Street, their K-9 also found crack cocaine.
Agre also had outstanding warrants in Gilchrist, Alachua, and Hillsborough Counties, as well as two different states.
He is being charged with grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.
His bond is set at more than $100,000.
