Gilchrist County deputies arrest a man in Bell with outstanding warrants from multiple counties

Eric John Agre
Eric John Agre(GILCHRIST COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gilchrist County man is behind bars after he tried pawning stolen property.

According to sheriff’s deputies, Eric Agre, 46, admitted to stealing items from a business in Bell and then trying to pawn them off.

When deputies searched his home on Northwest 50th Street, their K-9 also found crack cocaine.

Agre also had outstanding warrants in Gilchrist, Alachua, and Hillsborough Counties, as well as two different states.

He is being charged with grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.

His bond is set at more than $100,000.

TRENDING STORY: Gilchrist County man arrested for speeding past school bus while intoxicated

