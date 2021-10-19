Hiers-Baxley hosts annual fall decorating contest
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA Fla. (WCJB) - If you drive through Ocala’s downtown historic district, you may see a frightful sight, but there’s nothing to be concerned about.
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services is hosting the 2nd annual fall decorating contest for the Ocala historic district and the Woodfields area.
It benefits NAMI of Marion County, a non-profit that supports mental health awareness.
Homes entered by October 22 will be included in the fan-favorite golf cart route.
