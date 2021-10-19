Advertisement

Hiers-Baxley hosts annual fall decorating contest

By Julia Laude
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA Fla. (WCJB) - If you drive through Ocala’s downtown historic district, you may see a frightful sight, but there’s nothing to be concerned about. 

Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services is hosting the 2nd annual fall decorating contest for the Ocala historic district and the Woodfields area. 

It benefits NAMI of Marion County, a non-profit that supports mental health awareness. 

Homes entered by October 22 will be included in the fan-favorite golf cart route.

Enter the Fall Decorating Contest for the Ocala Historic District and Woodfields Neighborhood, benefiting NAMI Marion...

Posted by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services on Thursday, September 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

ShandsCair EMT dies, worked as first responder for three decades
ShandsCair EMT dies, worked as first responder for three decades
UF armed person
Breaking: Shots fired close to University of Florida campus
Gainesville Police Department identifies suspects involved in Green Apple liquor store
Gainesville Police Department identifies suspects involved in Green Apple liquor store shooting
After he was brought into custody, it was discovered he already had a warrant out in Bradford...
Starke police arrests man for selling drugs in downtown Starke
Marion County crash
A Marion County man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car

Latest News

Columbia High School teacher arrested for third DUI, leaving scene of crash
Columbia High School teacher arrested for third DUI, leaving scene of crash
“We’re just going to never actually do anything”: Three out of fifteen American Rescue Plan...
“We’re just going to never actually do anything”: Three out of fifteen American Rescue Plan projects pass during a nearly split Gainesville City Commission vote
Kids ages 10 through 16 can learn new skills such as using basic hand tools and leadership or...
YMCA to launch new Youth and Teen Center next fall
Coffee shop opens at Ocala hospital, bringing light to dark times
Coffee shop opens at Ocala hospital, bringing light to dark times