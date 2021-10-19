Hiers-Baxley hosts annual fall decorating contest

OCALA Fla. (WCJB) - If you drive through Ocala’s downtown historic district, you may see a frightful sight, but there’s nothing to be concerned about.

Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services is hosting the 2nd annual fall decorating contest for the Ocala historic district and the Woodfields area.

It benefits NAMI of Marion County, a non-profit that supports mental health awareness.

Homes entered by October 22 will be included in the fan-favorite golf cart route.

