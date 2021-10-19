Lake City council members delay swearing in of new council member

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update the city council of Lake City chose not to swear in Stephen Douglas to fill the vacant seat on the council. This comes after a lawsuit was filed against the city.

Former council candidate Bea Coker filed the lawsuit to block the appointment. She argues the council violated sunshine state laws when they used a secret ballot to rank the candidates during a meeting last Wednesday. She also claims a motion was not made by a council member before discussing the rankings.

The council will now meet next Tuesday the 26th to further discuss appointing a new council member.

