Lake City council members delay swearing in of new council member
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update the city council of Lake City chose not to swear in Stephen Douglas to fill the vacant seat on the council. This comes after a lawsuit was filed against the city.
Former council candidate Bea Coker filed the lawsuit to block the appointment. She argues the council violated sunshine state laws when they used a secret ballot to rank the candidates during a meeting last Wednesday. She also claims a motion was not made by a council member before discussing the rankings.
The council will now meet next Tuesday the 26th to further discuss appointing a new council member.
