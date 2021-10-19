Manatees are dying, experts fear winter could make things worse

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE/CAP NEWS, Fla. (WCJB) - While the 968 manatee deaths are a record, up 11 since the end of September, there are long Ter consequences because four in ten were adults.

Mellisa Tucker from the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says, “The long-lived, slow-growing, slow to reproduce animals. The adults are really important as far as maintaining that population and having offspring.”

Boat encounters continue to be a problem, but more problematic is the lack of food caused by deteriorating water conditions.

Kate McFall from Humane Society of the US says, “It’s really a crisis, because of all the nutrients and algae in the water, and grass. The sunlight can’t get through to let the grass grow.”

The most recent survey of manatees by the state was 5 years ago. It found there were just over 88 hundred of the mammals. So concerned are lawmakers one actually told FWC to ask for the money this year to do a new study.

In addition to replanting oysters and clams to clean the water, one contingency could be bringing food to the sea cows to keep them alive this winter.

And Thad Altman worries we’re watching the sea mammal go extinct before our eyes.

“You’ve got to keep them alive, and that’s a question I don’t think we’ve ever had to confront, and I don’t think we ever thought we would have to confront this so quickly, so vastly, were a species is starving to death right before our eyes.”

FWC is spending 8 million this year to protect the manatee. It’s asking for another 6 in the coming budget.

