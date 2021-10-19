“The Mountaintop:” Hippodrome features new play centered on Martin Luther King Jr.
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Combining the dramatic arts with history. The Hippodrome has a new play about civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.
Stephanie Lynge joins TV20′s Lisa Saccacio to discuss how the show will take audiences back to the 1960s.
