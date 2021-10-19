“The Mountaintop:” Hippodrome features new play centered on Martin Luther King Jr.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Combining the dramatic arts with history. The Hippodrome has a new play about civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

Stephanie Lynge joins TV20′s Lisa Saccacio to discuss how the show will take audiences back to the 1960s.

TRENDING STORY:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.