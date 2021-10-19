Ocala is having its 66th annual bull sale

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala will have its 66th annual bull sale.

The sale will begin at 1 pm at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion.

Bulls will be sold to the highest bidder and must be picked up by Saturday.

For the full list of terms and conditions and how to watch the live sale, visit http://www.cattleinmotion.com/event/66th-annual-ocala-bull-sale?fbclid=IwAR17tS9r_C07IGpJo7ka4SpsImgQjXSvLN0279IuOBI7GQNC1UbKnG0dlXA

TRENDING STORY: ShandsCair EMT dies, worked as first responder for three decades

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.