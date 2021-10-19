Advertisement

Ocala is having its 66th annual bull sale

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala will have its 66th annual bull sale.

The sale will begin at 1 pm at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion.

Bulls will be sold to the highest bidder and must be picked up by Saturday.

For the full list of terms and conditions and how to watch the live sale, visit http://www.cattleinmotion.com/event/66th-annual-ocala-bull-sale?fbclid=IwAR17tS9r_C07IGpJo7ka4SpsImgQjXSvLN0279IuOBI7GQNC1UbKnG0dlXA

TRENDING STORY: ShandsCair EMT dies, worked as first responder for three decades

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

ShandsCair EMT dies, worked as first responder for three decades
ShandsCair EMT dies, worked as first responder for three decades
Gainesville Police Department identifies suspects involved in Green Apple liquor store
Gainesville Police Department identifies suspects involved in Green Apple liquor store shooting
Marion County crash
A Marion County man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car
Gilchrist County man arrested for speeding past school bus while intoxicated
Gilchrist County man arrested for speeding past school bus while intoxicated
Volunteers with the Cedar Key Aquaculture Association are serving up boiled clams.
The 51st Annual Cedar Key Seafood Festival returns to the Nature Coast

Latest News

Election to the academy is considered one of the highest honors in the medical field.
UF School of Medicine’s Chair of Surgery named to the National Academy of Medicine
CDC predicts severe flu season as COVID-19 cases decline
CDC predicts severe flu season as COVID-19 cases decline
Alachua redistricting
Alachua County School Board to hold first reading of proposed redistricting plan
Election to the academy is considered one of the highest honors in the medical field.
UF School of Medicine’s Chair of Surgery named to the National Academy of Medicine
Alachua county cleanup
Alachua County is having a community cleanup at Sydney Lainer School