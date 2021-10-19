“One Community”: GPD Chief Jones unveils plan to curtail gun violence in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville Police Chief Tony Jones shared his plan to help curtail gun violence in Gainesville and it starts with two words: “One Community.”

Chief Jones unveiled the name of the plan during Monday’s Gainesville City Commission special meeting meant to help inform the commission and community on what measures the Gainesville Police Department is taking after five people have been killed during instances of gun violence this year.

During a slideshow presentation, Chief Jones discussed such topics as reinstating neighborhood crime watches and starting a new unit that would look to curtail risk factors for gun violence in areas where they are high in the city known as the “Neighborhood Support Unit.”

Chief Jones explains that these are to help keep young adults and even children out of trouble.

“The commission and everybody else we are going to try and provide additional pro-social activities for young people. And when I say young people I’m also talking about young adults as well,” said Chief Jones.

Milford Griner is a retired pastor and gun violence survivor who was shot while he was still a child. His message to people who look toward firearms to resolve their problems is one of disapproval.

“Find a better way to settle your differences. Guns and violence is not the way, shootings is not the way,” said Griner.

Gainesville City Commissioner Desmond Duncan-Walker says that the adults have spoken enough and its time for the teenagers and young adults to speak up.

“I think that the adults have talked enough, we’ve heard ourselves talk, we’ve met enough, now we’ve got to listen to the youth. I believe that they’re going to be critical in leading us through this effort,” said Duncan-Walker.

GPD will be hosting a gun buy-back event on Oct. 30 and the city government will be hosting a town hall on gun violence in December.

